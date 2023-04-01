Trio of M3.2 Earthquakes Strike in San Leandro: USGS

Multiple 3.2 magnitude earthquakes struck in the East Bay Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The first quake hit at 9:24 a.m. and was centered in San Leandro, the USGS said. Two other quakes of the same magnitude hit the same area at 9:43 a.m., according to the USGS.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

