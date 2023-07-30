M3.6 earthquake shakes near Morgan Hill, USGS says

The United States Geological Survey reports a magnitude 3.6 tremor occurred near Morgan Hill, southeast of San Jose, Sunday morning.

The earthquake happened at 6:49 a.m. with its epicenter in the hills 15.5 miles east-southeast of San Jose at a depth of 4 kilometers. It occurred along the Calaveras Fault, which mainly runs through the South Bay.

Most people can feel light shaking from such an earthquake, which also does not cause any potential damage to property, according to the USGS.