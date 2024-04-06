earthquake

M2.5 earthquake shakes near Gilroy, USGS says

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck Saturday evening near Gilroy, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 5:28 p.m. and was centered about 3.7 miles south-southwest of Gilroy, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

