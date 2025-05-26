Series of moderate earthquakes shake off Northern California coast

A series of moderate earthquakes, including a 4.4 magnitude temblor, struck early Monday morning off the coast of Northern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.

At least six quakes shook during the early morning hours, all centered about 40-50 miles southwest of Eureka, the USGS said.

The first shaker, a 4.1 magnitude, struck at 1:17 a.m., and that was followed seconds later by the 4.4 quake, the USGS said. Other aftershocks included a 2.9 magnitude at 1:22 a.m., a 2.5 magnitude at 1:33 a.m., a 3.2 magnitude at 1:38 a.m. and a 3.0 magnitude at 4:01 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

