A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck the East Bay early Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 4:50 a.m. about 9 miles northwest of Livermore and 17 miles west of Fremont.

Hours later, the USGS reported a 3.4 magnitude earthquake near Calistoga at around 7:16 a.m.

The quake was felt near Saint Helena, Kenwood and Santa Rosa.

No damage has been reported.