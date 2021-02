A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck in northern Sonoma County late Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 11:30 a.m. and was centered 5.3 miles west of Cobb, 14.2 miles southwest of Clearlake,14.5 miles north of Healdsburg and 18.7 miles north of Windsor, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

