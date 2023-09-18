earthquake

Preliminary 3.9 magnitude quake strikes near Patterson

By NBC Bay Area staff

USGS

A preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Patterson Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 5:15 p.m. and was centered 8.9 miles west southwest of the city of Patterson in Stanislaus County the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

