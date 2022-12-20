Preliminary 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California

A preliminary 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit around 2:40 a.m. and was centered 22.7 miles southwest of the city of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said.

The quake was followed by several aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 2.6 to 3.9.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

No injuries have been reported, but the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said the power is out across the county, with nearly 70,000 customers in the dark.

The California Highway Patrol closed the Ferndale Bridge for possible structural damage. The bridge crosses the Eel River on Highway 211 just west of Highway 101. It was unclear when the bridge would reopen.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

