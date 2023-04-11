earthquake

The Geysers Area Hit With Series of Earthquakes, Including a M4.4 in Cobb

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A series of earthquakes was reported late Tuesday in The Geysers area, including preliminary 4.4 magnitude temblor in Cobb, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The M4.4 quake hit at 10:39 p.m. and was centered in Cobb, the USGS said.

Dozens of other small earthquakes were reported in the area late Tuesday.

BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL
You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES

This article tagged under:

earthquakeEarthquakes
