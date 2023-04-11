The Geysers Area Hit With Series of Earthquakes, Including a M4.4 in Cobb

A series of earthquakes was reported late Tuesday in The Geysers area, including preliminary 4.4 magnitude temblor in Cobb, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The M4.4 quake hit at 10:39 p.m. and was centered in Cobb, the USGS said.

Dozens of other small earthquakes were reported in the area late Tuesday.

Geysers area active tonight with series of earthquakes reported by USGS - largest so far a M4.4 in Cobb.



View quake tracker here: https://t.co/1eMg39tDKg pic.twitter.com/HEKGtThxEv — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) April 12, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake (adjusted from 4.5) near Cobb not far from the The Geysers at 10:39 pm pic.twitter.com/XV11vkRaIb — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) April 12, 2023



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES

Are you prepared for the next big one?