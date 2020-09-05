Earthquakes

Colorado Rapids Tie San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 on Late Header

Kei Kamara scored on header in the 81st minute to pull the Colorado Rapids to a 1-1 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Kamara scored off a corner kick from Cole Bassett.

Chris Wondolowski scored on a penalty kick for the Earthquakes in the 59th minute. Colorado’s Sam Vines was called for a handball in his own area after trying to stop a cross from Paul Marie. Wondolowski then tapped in his shot to the middle of the net with goalie William Yarbrough leaning to his right.

Colorado nearly scored in the 57th minute after a turnover set Diego Rubio up with a laser left-footed shot from just outside the box but it hit the post.

Colorado (2-3-3) has played consecutive 1-1 ties while San Jose (2-3-3) snapped a three-match losing streak.

