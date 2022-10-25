Preliminary 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near San Jose

A preliminary 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. and was centered 9 miles east of Seven Trees, 9.1 miles east-southeast of Alum Rock, 9.9 miles east of Communications Hill and 12.1 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of any significant damage.

The quake was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m., according to the USGS.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Nearly 60 BART trains were put on hold while crews inspected tracks following the earthquakes. The trains have since been released.

No other information was immediately available.

You can track earthquakes in the Bay Area using our Earthquake Tracker.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Are you prepared for the next big one?

SJFD has received no emergency calls related to this morning's #earthquake. Community members are reminded to Drop, Cover and Hold On in the event of another quake. For more earthquake safety tips, visit https://t.co/G52fgz7AeM. pic.twitter.com/IpnuYDRS1s — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) October 25, 2022

Cal OES is actively coordinating with local authorities in the region to evaluate any preliminary damage or issues created as a result of this earthquake and provide any assistance that is needed from the state level. https://t.co/Zq5HKbsNjV — California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) October 25, 2022