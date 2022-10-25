earthquake

Preliminary 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. and was centered 9 miles east of Seven Trees, 9.1 miles east-southeast of Alum Rock, 9.9 miles east of Communications Hill and 12.1 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of any significant damage.

The quake was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m., according to the USGS.

Nearly 60 BART trains were put on hold while crews inspected tracks following the earthquakes. The trains have since been released.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

This article tagged under:

earthquakeEarthquakes
