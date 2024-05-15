M4.0 earthquake rattles Northern California

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck late Tuesday night in Northern California, just east of Eureka , according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake shook at 11:39 p.m. and was centered about 13 miles east of Eureka and about 10 miles east-southeast of Arcata in Humboldt County, the USGS said.

Earlier Tuesday, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit near the town of Willits in Mendocino County. The temblor shook at 3:45 p.m. and was centered about 4 miles east of Willits.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

