Northern California

3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes off Northern California coast

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning off the Northern California coast, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 6:45 a.m. and was centered in the Pacific Ocean, about 53 miles southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The temblor was just the latest in a series of earthquakes shaking the same general region where a 7.0 magnitude shaker hit on Dec. 5 and triggered a rare tsunami warning.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

Earthquakes Dec 5

Series of strong earthquakes in Northern California spark tsunami warning

Earthquakes Dec 5

Tsunami warning canceled after strong California earthquake

Earthquakes Dec 5

Strong NorCal earthquake is followed by dozens of aftershocks

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Northern California
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us