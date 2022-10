A preliminary 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck in the East Foothills near San Jose Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 1:02 p.m. and was centered 5.6 miles east-southeast of East Foothills, 5.9 miles east of Alum Rock, and 9.7 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

