A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Thursday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 8:45 a.m. and was centered about 9 miles northeast of downtown San Jose, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

