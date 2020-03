A 2.9 magnitude earthquake rattled an unincorporated area of Santa Clara County just outside of San Jose early Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake's epicenter was just east of Alum Rock Park. It was a little more than 1 mile deep, per the USGS.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

