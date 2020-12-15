Pair of Earthquakes Strike Near Morgan Hill, Felt Across Much of Bay Area

A preliminary 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the South Bay Tuesday morning and was followed by a 3.6 magnitude aftershock about a minute later, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quakes, centered near Morgan Hill, struck at 6:58 and 6:59 a.m. and could be felt in San Jose and across much of the Bay Area.

Residents in the South Bay reported feeling a good jolt or a jolt and a shake.

People from as far north as San Francisco and Oakland and as far south as Boulder Creek reported feeling light shaking, and residents on the Peninsula, including in Menlo Park and Redwood City, said they felt the quakes.

