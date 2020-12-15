earthquake

Pair of Earthquakes Strike Near Morgan Hill, Felt Across Much of Bay Area

By Stephen Ellison

A preliminary 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the South Bay Tuesday morning and was followed by a 3.6 magnitude aftershock about a minute later, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quakes, centered near Morgan Hill, struck at 6:58 and 6:59 a.m. and could be felt in San Jose and across much of the Bay Area.

Residents in the South Bay reported feeling a good jolt or a jolt and a shake.

Local

coronavirus Dec 14

Contra Costa County Supervisors to Consider Steeper Health Order Fines

San Jose 3 hours ago

Firefighter, Resident Injured in Early Morning House Fire in San Jose

People from as far north as San Francisco and Oakland and as far south as Boulder Creek reported feeling light shaking, and residents on the Peninsula, including in Menlo Park and Redwood City, said they felt the quakes.

Are you prepared for the next big one?

This article tagged under:

earthquakeEarthquakes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us