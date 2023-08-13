M3.7 earthquake hits off Northern California coast, USGS says

A preliminary 3.7 magnitude tremor struck just off the Northern California coast Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at around 8:28 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles northwest of Eureka and nine miles west of McKinleyville.

No other information was immediately available

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.