earthquake

M3.7 earthquake hits off Northern California coast, USGS says

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 3.7 magnitude tremor struck just off the Northern California coast Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at around 8:28 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles northwest of Eureka and nine miles west of McKinleyville.

earthquake Aug 2

M2.5 earthquake shakes near Morgan Hill, USGS says

San Francisco Jul 6

Hundreds of San Francisco buildings are behind on earthquake retrofits, putting lives at risk

No other information was immediately available

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

This article tagged under:

earthquake
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us