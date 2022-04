A preliminary 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

