A magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattled a remote area of west-central California on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The light temblor occurred at 9:09 a.m. and was centered about 13 miles northeast of Soledad. The epicenter was in mountains east of the Salinas Valley and north of Pinnacles National Park.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

Are you prepared for the next big one?