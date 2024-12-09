Earthquakes

Preliminary 5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes in Nevada

By Kristofer Noceda

A preliminary 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck east of Carson City in Nevada, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor was reported at 3:08 p.m. Monday and centered near Yerington. It was felt in parts of Northern California and the Bay Area, according to posts on social media.

The quake was initially reported as a 5.7 magnitude.

No other information was immediately available.

