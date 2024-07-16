Gilroy

Pair of earthquakes measuring 3.4 and 3.2 magnitude shake near Gilroy, USGS says

By NBC Bay Area staff

A pair of earthquakes measuring 3.4 and 3.2 magnitude struck just a minute apart early Tuesday morning east of Gilroy, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The first quake, a 3.2 magnitude, hit at 1:41 a.m. and the second quake came just seconds later at 1:42 a.m., the USGS said. Both were centered on San Felipe Lake, about 6 miles east of Gilroy.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

