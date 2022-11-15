Preliminary 2.9 Magnitude Quake Rattles the Peninsula

A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Peninsula Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 9:22 p.m. and was centered 1.6 miles south of Half Moon Bay, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

