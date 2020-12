A 3.3 magnitude earthquake shook parts of San Benito and Monterey counties early Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake's epicenter was approximately eight miles southwest of Hollister, along the Gabilan Range on the San Benito-Monterey county line.

It was felt in Hollister, Castroville and Salinas.

There are no reports of any injuries or damage. There are no further details at this time.

Are you prepared for the next big one?