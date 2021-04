A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Northern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter was recorded 14.6 miles southwest of the city of Ferndale in Humboldt County at 9:09 p.m.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

