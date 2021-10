A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck on the coast of central California Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 4:42 p.m. and was centered 11.3 miles northwest of San Simeon, 31.7 miles south-southwest of King City and 36.2 miles west-northwest of Paso Robles, the USGS said.

A 3.6 magnitude aftershock followed about seven minutes later.

No other information was immediately available.

