Earthquake near eastern Contra Costa County downgraded to M2.9

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning near eastern Contra Costa County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS initially measured the quake at a 4.0 magnitude and later downgraded it.

The quake hit at 7:42 a.m. and was centered in southern Sacramento County near the border with Contra Costa County, about 12 miles northeast of Antioch, the USGS said.

The quake was centered in the same area where a 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit last week, just outside the town of Isleton.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.



