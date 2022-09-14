San Francisco Bay Area Earthquake Tracker

Did you feel it? Any time the earth shakes under our feet, it is a reminder that a
big earthquake could strike the Bay Area any moment and we need to be ready for it.
DOCUMENTARY: Loma Prieta Earthquake, 30 Years Later. In this installment of our award-winning documentary series
Bay Area Revelations
, we look at how the earthquake forever changed the Bay Area and what’s being done to prepare for the next big one.
"We live in earthquake country on the ring of fire -- a red zone of seismic activity that circles the Pacific Ocean. From time to time, with little or no warning, the earth beneath our feet rumbles and shudders -- and sometimes shatters our world."
— Bay Area Revelations: Loma Prieta Earthquake, 30 Years Later
If you were in the Bay Area on October 17, 1989, you knew where you were and what you were doing at 5:04 p.m. when the 6.9 quake rocked the region. Hear untold stories from the survivors, first responders and unsung heroes from that day on the
Bay Area Revelations
documentary,
Loma Prieta Earthquake, 30 Years Later
.