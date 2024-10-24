Northern California

Series of moderate earthquakes rattles Northern California coast

By NBC Bay Area staff

A series of earthquakes ranging in magnitude between 3.6 and 4.4 rattled the Northern California coast late Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Four moderately strong quakes were centered in the same area about 36 miles south of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said.

The first quake, a 3.6 magnitude, struck at 10:56 p.m. That was followed by aftershocks of 4.1 magnitude at 11:18 p.m., 4.4 magnitude at 11:58 p.m. and 4.1 magnitude at 11:59 p.m., according to the USGS.

A fifth temblor centered in the same area and measuring 2.9 magnitude struck at 5:48 a.m. Thursday.

