3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes East Bay

A preliminary 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning in the East Bay, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 8:34 a.m. and was centered about 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Are you prepared for the next big one?