M2.8 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose: USGS

A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 4:12 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of downtown San Jose, near Mount Hamilton, the USGS said.

The epicenter for Wednesday's temblor is in the same general area where a 5.1 magnitude quake shook the entire Bay Area on Oct. 25.

No other information was immediately available.

