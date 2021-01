A trio of small earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 3.3, 2.7 and 2.5 struck in the same area in Lake County, north of Healdsburg, early Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The first quake, a 3.3 magnitude shaker, hit at 5 a.m. and was centered about 21 miles north of Healdsburg, the USGS said. The second temblor struck at 6 a.m. around the same area, and the third quake shook at 6:28 a.m.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

Are you prepared for the next big one?