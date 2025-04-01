East Bay attorney speaks out after book release event ‘zoom-bombed' with inappropriate content

A Hercules attorney is speaking out after she says her book release event was “zoom-bombed” by uninvited people. Now, police have launched a hate crime investigation.

"Zoom-bombing" is when the online meetings are disrupted by uninvited people who would share inappropriate and offensive content.

Leigh Johnson told NBC Bay Area Monday that she hosted a book release event via Zoom last Thursday. Her new book is called "Building the Case."

“I was so proud cause because so many people were showing up or maybe even more than 100 people came for a book release of a legal book,” she said.

Johnson said that she decided release her book via Zoom to coincide with the 149th anniversary of a pivotal Supreme Court decision that dealt a blow to government efforts to protect the civil rights of African Americans.

Johnson said the book release event was going well until they got to a guest speaker.

“During his speech, pornography popped up,” she said. “All of a sudden, I lost control of my Zoom. There were words across my screen and down my screen.”

Johnson added that there were the Nazi symbols, confederate flags and some people were event chanting. She added that the words and images were disturbing.

“All I could do was end the meeting,” she said. “I have a lot of abuse in my background. Those images were very, very hard for me and I was struggling with some of that.”

Ahmed Banafa, a cybersecurity professor at San Jose State University, said cases like Johnson’s forced the FBI to put out a warning at the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

But there have been a few incidents since companies like Zoom have figured out better protections, including a webinar mode, which means only the presenter and whoever they make co-presenters can speak, having a waiting room and getting participants to register ahead of time.

“If you register you get the link that’s going to be another protection for that person and it’s going to give you an idea of how many people going to actually attend that event,” Banafa said.

It’s all too late for Johnson, who said she has no idea how Zoom has investigated this and only saying in a response to her, where appropriate, it had taken actions on the disruptors.

In another message, Zoom said they had closed Johnson’s ticket. She’s even asked Hercules police to look into it.

“This book is teaching people how to represent people who have done horrible things,” she said. “And if I could help empathy for those people then, I could have empathy for these people. I don’t want to be hurt by them nor do I want to hurt them.”

NBC Bay Area out to Zoom for a statement Monday night but did not hear back. Meanwhile, Hercules police confirmed to NBC Bay Area on Monday that they were investigating the incident.

Banafa recommends people who are hosting online meetings to check the service agreement for the company, see if they can find something that might force it to check the session and maybe they can determine who is responsible.