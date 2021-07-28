reopening the bay area

East Bay District Welcomes Back Students on First Day of 2021-22 School Year

By Kris Sanchez

It’s the first day of school for thousands of students in the East Bay as the majority of Brentwood Union School District students are headed back to school in-person.

Nearly all of this district’s 9,000 elementary and middle school students returned to campus starting Wednesday. The district received a share of more than $5 billion in learning loss mitigation funding from the state.

"We spent our one-time money on extra counselors, intervention specialists, summer school jumpstart program and then intervention coordinators to make sure they’re meeting the need of every kid," district Superintendent Dana Eaton said.

The state has required all schoolchildren to wear masks while indoor, though masks outdoors will be optional. And staff can go maskless if there are no students present.

Physical distancing will be required only while eating, not in classrooms.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The state also detailed screening and contact tracing resources for districts, along with quarantine requirements, particularly for unvaccinated children and staff.

The state also has a page dedicated to information for parents, from the aforementioned guidance to how to help your child if they’re struggling academically or socially and emotionally.

This article tagged under:

reopening the bay areacoronavirusschoolsBrentwoodreturn to schools
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us