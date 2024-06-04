Earthquakes

Preliminary 2.5 magnitude earthquake strikes East Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Sunol on Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor was reported at 10:54 a.m.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.


