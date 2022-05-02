coronavirus

East Bay Initiative Aims to Eliminate Deaths Related to COVID-19

Contra Costa Health on Monday was set to launch an initiative aimed at eliminating COVID-19 deaths that are preventable.

The mission of Path to Zero is to let people know treatments are available and how to access them, with the ultimate goal of preventing deaths.

The program urges people to go to their local doctor or pharmacy to get vaccinated; to use at-home tests to stop the spread of the disease; and to be aware that there are free and effective prescription medications if they become sick from the coronavirus.

