East Bay fire crews, residents prepare for heat wave

A heat advisory will be in place for a majority of the Bay Area this weekend with some area expecting days of triple digit temperatures

The Contra Costa County Fire Department is adding extra crews to handle any incidents and it’s why they’re cautioning folks to take preventative measures when it comes to dealing with the heat.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for parts of the Bay Area starting Friday through Sunday. More inland parts of the region such as Contra Costa County could see temperatures above 100 degrees.

During a fireworks safety event at the Concord Pavilion Thursday, fire officials said it’s important for folks to hydrate and avoid exposure to the heat as much as possible.

“We don’t want our folks out doing rescues when we have emergencies to respond to,” said Deputy Fire Chief, Aaron McAlister with Contra Costa County fire.

