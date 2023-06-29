Heat Wave

East Bay fire crews, residents prepare for heat wave

By Pete Suratos

NBC Universal, Inc.

A heat advisory will be in place for a majority of the Bay Area this weekend with some area expecting days of triple digit temperatures

The Contra Costa County Fire Department is adding extra crews to handle any incidents and it’s why they’re cautioning folks to take preventative measures when it comes to dealing with the heat.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for parts of the Bay Area starting Friday through Sunday. More inland parts of the region such as Contra Costa County could see temperatures above 100 degrees.

During a fireworks safety event at the Concord Pavilion Thursday, fire officials said it’s important for folks to hydrate and avoid exposure to the heat as much as possible.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“We don’t want our folks out doing rescues when we have emergencies to respond to,” said Deputy Fire Chief, Aaron McAlister with Contra Costa County fire.

Pete Suratos has more in the video above.

Heat Wave 2 hours ago

List: Cooling centers open during Bay Area heat wave

Heat Wave 8 hours ago

Four ways to save on cooling costs as a dangerous heat wave grips millions of Americans

This article tagged under:

Heat Wave
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us