bay area storm

East Bay Residents Take Advantage of the Snow

By Jodi Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

In the East Bay, the Oakland and Berkeley Hills looked more like a snow park Friday.

As snow lovers took full advantage of this rare Bay Area winter snowstorm, some people had planned to ski in Tahoe Friday but road closures in the Sierra kept them closer to home.

Most folks NBC Bay Area talked to in the East Bay say they can’t remember this much snow ever falling in the Bay Area and some even skipped work and school to enjoy it.

Jodi Hernandez has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

bay area storm Feb 22

Photos: Winter Storm Brings Snow to Bay Area

bay area storm Feb 22

Bay Area Snow Tracker: View Latest Reports, Photos and Videos

This article tagged under:

bay area storm
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us