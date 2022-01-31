coronavirus

East Bay School District's COVID Safety Agreement Set to Expire

A COVID-19 safety agreement between teachers and the Mt. Diablo Unified School District was set to expire Monday, and it wasn't clear yet what it meant for the measures in place.

The Memorandum of Understanding regarding COVID safety measures between the district and its teachers was set to expire Jan. 31.

The agreement outlined things such as vaccination and testing policies for teachers, masking measures and ventilation in classrooms. The district and teachers union last met on Jan. 20 to decide the fate of this agreement, but no decisions were made.

