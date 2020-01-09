East Bay Teacher Arrested in Sex Abuse Case

A 54-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of having inappropriate relationships with students at Acalanes High School in Lafayette when she was a teacher there in the 1990s, Contra Costa County sheriff's officials said.

Kyle Ann Wood was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. by sheriff's deputies at her home in Pleasant Hill in connection with the alleged sex crimes that occurred between 1996 and 1998, according to the sheriff's office.

Wood, currently a teacher at Miramonte High School in Orinda, was booked into county jail in Martinez and is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lafayette police detectives at (925) 283-3680 or (925) 299-3234 or to email Sgt. T. Rossberg at tross@so.cccounty.us.