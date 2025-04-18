East Bay teenager confirmed dead following swimming accident

An East Bay high school student-athlete died after being seriously injured in a weekend swimming accident, family and officials confirmed on Thursday.

Amin Noroozi, a junior at Acalanes High School in Lafayette, was severely injured when diving in the waves at Stinson Beach on Sunday. Amin Noroozi couldn’t move his legs after hitting his head on something. He was flown to Walnut Creek’s John Muir Medical Center, where he underwent immediate surgery.

"This sudden loss is a shock to us all, especially given our hopes that things were moving in a different direction," said Acalanes High School Principal Eric Shawn in a message to students and families. "Tomorrow, our staff will coordinate support for students throughout the day, and our district will be providing additional counseling and wellness services. Our deepest sympathies are with Amin's family and our entire community as we navigate this heartbreaking loss together."

The school and community had rallied around Noroozi's family the past few days and organized a fundraiser at a baseball game on Wednesday.

At the game, Ofelia Noroozi, Amin’s mother, threw the first pitch in the afternoon baseball game.

Jane Smith, a family friend, had organized a GoFundMe campaign to help the struggling family and told NBC Bay Area earlier in the week that she was amazed how quickly people started donating.

Ofelia Noroozi was already running a food truck and working a full-time job to make ends meet before the accident.

Acalanes High School will host a space for the community to gather on Thursday.