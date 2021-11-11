1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Brentwood Apartment Fire

One man died and another had to be revived via CPR following an apartment fire in Brentwood on Thursday afternoon, an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesman said.

The blaze was reported at 1:35 p.m. in a single-story apartment building in the 200 block of Nancy Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Crews pulled the two men from the building and the one revived was taken to a hospital, according to Fire Marshal Steve Aubert, who did not have an update on the man's condition. The name of the man who died has not been released.

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots at the fire as of about 2:40 p.m., Aubert said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.