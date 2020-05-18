1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting at Apartment Complex in Antioch

A shooting at an apartment complex in Antioch early Monday morning left one man dead and another injured, according to police.

Antioch police officers responded at 1:33 a.m. to the Twin Creeks apartment complex at 1111 James Donlon Blvd. on a report of gunshots heard near an apartment.

Officers arrived and found a 36-year-old man down on the ground in the back patio of a unit with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his name is not yet being released, police said.

A second victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken by paramedics to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition Monday morning, according to police.

Investigators learned there were several people inside the apartment when an altercation occurred and a male suspect then fired several gunshots and fled the complex on foot.

The suspect remains at large and there was no description of him immediately available from police. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or Detective Brogdon at (925) 779-6895.