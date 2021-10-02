1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Oakland Shooting

An Oakland man is dead and an Oakland woman is wounded in the wake of a shooting Friday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Monticello Avenue in Oakland around 11:30 p.m., according to police. The man was treated for gunshot wounds but was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The woman was treated for gunshot wounds at the hospital.

This is the 105th death being investigated as a homicide this year by Oakland police.

Police are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.