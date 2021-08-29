Oakland

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Oakland Shooting

An Alameda man died at the hospital of his injuries

By Bay City News

Police are investigating after a man died and two women were injured early Sunday in a shooting in downtown Oakland.

Officers responded about 2:40 a.m. to the shooting in the 1900 block of Broadway and were told that victims with gunshot wounds had arrived at local hospitals, according to a release from Oakland police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

An Alameda man, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, arrived at a hospital but died of his injuries, police said.

Two women, one from Novato and the other from Modesto, also showed up at a hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to another hospital and were in stable condition later Sunday morning, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us