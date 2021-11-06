Vallejo

1 Dead After Shooting in Vallejo

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics

By Bay City News

Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday night.

Officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded Friday at 11:38 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Reis Avenue.

Responding officers located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

The police department's Detective Division has taken over the investigation.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

