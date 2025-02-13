Contra Costa County

1 dead in Brentwood house fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

One person died late Wednesday night in a house fire in Brentwood, according to fire officials.

At about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Contra Costa County firefighters responded to a house fire in the 800 block of Nicholas Court in Brentwood, officials said.

One person was found dead in the garage, where it apprears the blaze started, officials said.

It wasn't clear if the person was trying to escape when they succumbed to the smoke and fire, according to firefighters.

"This is a well seated fire … all the way into the attic from the garage," one fire official said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Two cars in the garage were destroyed along with the home. Both vehicles appeared to me older models.

