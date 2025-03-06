1 dead in Concord house fire

A person died in a structure fire in Concord on Wednesday evening, according to fire officials.

Around 6:15 p.m., crews were alerted to a small fire in the side yard of a residence in the 2600 block of Saratoga Avenue. According to the Contra Costa County Fire District officials, they found a person dead at the scene.

The fire is under investigation, but fire district officials said it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

The identity of the victim was not released and was pending notification of family.

There were no further details about the fire.