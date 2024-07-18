1 dead in multiple-vehicle crash along I-680 in Fremont

At least one person died in a multiple-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 680 in Fremont on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said that around 7:05 a.m., its officers learned about a crash involving six vehicles, including a jackknifed big-rig, along the highway's southbound lanes just north of the Mission Boulevard South off-ramp.
Due to the collision, three southbound I-680 lanes between Auto Mall Parkway and the Mission Boulevard off-ramp were blocked, according to CHP.
Motorists traveling in the area were advised to expect traffic delays.
There was no further information about the crash immediately available.
