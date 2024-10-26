Oakland

1 dead in vehicle collision with bicyclist on Interstate 880

By Bay City News

A man was killed in a collision between an SUV and a bicyclist on Interstate Highway 880 in West Oakland on Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision was reported about 8:20 p.m. on northbound Interstate 880 just north of 7th Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision with a Toyota RAV4, the CHP said.

All lanes were blocked, and traffic was diverted to 7th Street. There was no estimate on a time for reopening, the highway patrol said.

